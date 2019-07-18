Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Jane C. Leard


1947 - 2019
Jane C. Leard Obituary
Mrs. Jane C. (Welch) Leard, of Waltham, died peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 in her home. She was 72. Jane was born in Waltham on April 9, 1947, a daughter of the late Bartholomew and Mary (Slauenwhite) Welch. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Waltham and later earned her degree from Emmanuel College in 1969. On August 5, 1972 she married Richard W. Leard in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, and the couple remained lifelong residents. Jane worked for years as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at offices in Waltham, Woburn and Tewksbury. She was long active at Our Lady's Church and was the sort of person that could best be described as the blood and the bone of the parish . . . always willing to help when the need presented itself. Most recently Jane served as an acolyte at funerals in the parish. Her love for her family was limitless. Jane was warm, loving, kind and generous . . . her bright smile, firm handshake and ever present joy were gentle reminders of her deep and abiding faith. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard W. Leard; her children, Jennifer A. McCafferty (David) of Berlin and Thomas S. Leard (Kimberley Mahoney) of Reading; her grandchildren, Matthew McCafferty, Luke Leard and Amelia Olszewski; her siblings, Sr. Margaret Welch S.N.D. of Ipswich, E. Joanne Mente of Concord, Ann Purcell of Auburndale and many nieces, nephews and their families. Her Memorial Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, July 16th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Following Jane's wishes her body was donated for medical research; memorial donations may be made to Healthcare for the Homeless, 780, Albany St. Boston, MA 02118 or St. Anthony's Lazarus Ministry, c/o St. Anthony's Shrine, 200 Arch St., Boston MA 02110. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019
