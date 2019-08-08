|
|
Jane Frances Niemyski passed away July 25, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was born January 25, 1920 to Julius and Frances Trocki in Waltham, Massachusetts. She had lived at Regency Olympia Manor for more than eight years, and at Jubilee in Lacey for five years prior to that. Jane graduated from St. Marys High School in Waltham. She married Edward Niemyski on August 1, 1943 and was a homemaker. She was kind-hearted, generous and giving of herself. She had a quick sense of humor. Familywas very important to her. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She enjoyed painting, beading, sewing, crocheting, embroidery, cooking, baking, and playing cards and Bingo. Jane was a member of St. Marys Womens Club, Service Citizens in Waltham, and Waltham Hospital Thrift Shop Volunteer Program. She is survived by sons, Robert F. Niemyski and his wife Gail of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and Gregory E. Niemyski and his wife AnnMarie of Acton, Massachusetts; daughter, Karen Niemyski Samaras and her husband Bill of Olympia, Washington; grandchildren, Alison Niemyski Barry of Boston, Massachusetts, Gretchen Niemyski Donnelly of Waltham, Massachusetts, and Lexi and William Samaras; and great grandson, Carter Barry of Boston, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Edward and brother, Julius Trocki of Quincy, Massachusetts. A funeral mass took place in Olympia, Washington. Memorial donations may be made to Assured Hospice of Olympia. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019