Mrs. Jane H. (Ziemba) Clough, of Waltham, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Mount Auburn Hospital after a brief illness. She was 96. Jane was born in Warren on February 19, 1924, the daughter of John and Karoline (Szmist) Ziemba. On November 29, 1942 she had her first date with David E. Clough and the pair wed on January 1, 1948 in a small ceremony. They stayed in Warren until 1952 when David's new job at Raytheon brought them to Waltham. They would settle in North Waltham where they would raise their sons and live for the rest of their lives. Jane was a wonderful wife and mother and will be remembered for her innate caring nature. She enjoyed remaining active, and amongst many other endeavors, she was on the board at the Leland Home for many years, loved to volunteer in any capacity at First Parish Church in Waltham and enjoyed tending to her meticulous flower and vegetable gardens. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends and enjoyed cooking and baking for them at any opportunity. She was very musically inclined and had a passion to play and teach the steel guitar. She also loved animals and had a special affinity for cats. She was the beloved wife of the late David E. Clough and mother of the late Lawrence D. "Larry" Clough and is survived by her son, Ronald M. Clough of Hingham and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends in her beloved Waltham community She was also the sister of the late Matilda Hatch, Teddy Ziemba and Leona Zulkiewicz. Jane's family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge for their kindness and compassionate care they extended to the Clough family during this very difficult time. She will be laid to rest privately in Pine Grove Cemetery, Warren. A memorial service celebrating her life at First Parish Church will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to The First Parish Church, David Clough Music Fund, 50 Church Street, Waltham or The Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435, Waltham, MA 02454. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 14 to May 21, 2020