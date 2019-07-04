|
Mrs. Janet M. (Karchenes) Peters, of Weston, died at home on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was 75. Janet was born and raised in Watertown, the daughter of the late George and Marguerite (Connors) Karchenes. She was a 1961 graduate of Watertown High School. In August, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Charles J. Peters, in Saint Patrick's Church in Watertown. The couple lived in Waltham for many years before moving to Weston in 1980. Until her retirement Janet worked for twenty-five years as a secretary in the emergency department at Waltham Hospital but considered her role as wife, mother, grandmother, healer and helper her foremost accomplishment. She enjoyed life's simplest gifts . . . reading a good book . . . a game of cards . . . and spending lots of time with her grandchildren. For years she and Charlie spent many happy summers with their family in East Dennis where they also belonged to the Dennis Yacht Club. They enjoyed traveling the country by land, sea and air. In addition to her husband, Charles, she leaves her children, Charles J. Peters, Jr. (Karen) of Weston, Carolyn L. Saunders (Eric) of Monroe, North Carolina, Alison M. Stowell (Tyler) of Wayland, Stacia E. Broderick of Vineyard Haven and Stephanie J. Lippman (Garth) of Natick and her grandchildren, Kristin, Charles, III, George, Eliza, Henry and Brendan Peters, Henry, Elizabeth, Jack, Jennifer and Ty Saunders, Sophie, Cooper and Margaret Stowell, Hunter, Duke and Zeke Broderick, William Jurek, and Garth, Jr. and Kaelyn Lippman. She was the sister of the late John Karchenes. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, June 29th, in St. Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston. Burial was private. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 4 to July 11, 2019