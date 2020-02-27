|
Janet P. (Serino) David of died at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was 77. Prior to her death Janet wrote her own obituary...the way she wishes to be remembered. I was born in Cambridge on March 17, 1942. Nana Serino always called me Janita, we had to have Italian names! Since my sister was called Marianna and my brother Tomasio, it made sense to me. When I was about 10 years old I asked my mother where my first name came from [obviously the Patricia came from my birth date]. She said "it was one of dad's old girlfriends." In the early '60's I met the love of my life, Armen, who soon became my best friend, my partner, my lover, my biggest fan and the best husband and Dad ever. We were married in Scituate on August 29, 1965, and lived happily ever after until his death on October 18, 2013. I don't want anyone to think I lived in a make-believe world; it wasn't all peaches n' cream. There were hard days, mostly good days, healthy days, not-so-healthy days, struggles that all loving couples go through but our love was strong always. Armen brought with him two amazing children, John and Karen, who added love and laughter to our lives. To all those people who insisted on calling Karen & John my step children and Josh and Paul my real children, I'll repeat what I have always said to you in the past, shut your mouth and think before you speak. In 1972, Joshua Michael was born and in 1974, Paul Armenag, was born. Josh and Paul have been an absolute joy to raise -- they completed our family of six. The best part is that I see so much of their Dad in each of the four now grown up children. I am a strong believer in a life on the other side. During difficult hospitalizations, I reassured my children that if I died I would be with family and friends who love me as much as I love them. If I lived, the outcome was the same. It is sort of a win-win for me. As I begin my journey home, I will be with the love of my life, along with friends and family who have gone before me. I leave behind to celebrate my life, my children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Josh, his children Bella, Niko and Sophia, his supportive wife, Robin and her girls, Madison and Sydney; Paul, his beautiful wife, Alicia and their children, Hunter, Owen and Alanah; John, his lovely wife, Carol and their son, Christopher; and Karen, her husband, Peter and their children Nina, Samantha & Derek plus Nina's three children, Drayden, Jacob, and Tessa and Samantha's daughter Willa. Mary, Frankie and Kati DeBlasio are our "adopted" grandchildren who have been a gift from heaven that keeps on giving to this day. Each of them have brought love & laughter to my life and for that I say, "Thank you!" I take the role of godparent seriously. I leave behind Derek David Monson, my godson and grandson, who has brought laughter, joy and love to my life. I am very proud of you, Derek. Also my goddaughter and niece Alyssa Serino who is pure love & joy and the most giving person ever. You are a blessing, Alyssa. Then there is my godson and nephew John Christian Flynn, who has always made me proud of the man he is today and the great dad he has become. All my nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, I love you from the bottom of my heart. Where I went to school or where I have lived or where I worked is not important, what is however, important is that I loved and received love from my family and friends. Thank you all for making my heart happy. Please keep my family in your prayers. And one final request for everyone. Please do not wear black or brown or dark blue for my going home celebration. Instead wear colorful, comfortable [especially shoes because I will be buried in my favorite sneakers] and if you have something purple to wear, that would be even better. Remember, I will be watching. As I begin my journey home, I hope I'll be remembered as a good daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. I love you Josh, Paul, Karen and John with all my heart. And to my grandkids I say one more time - I love you all around the world and back again. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, February 27th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday where her Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund [JDRF], 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, in honor of my courageous and amazing great niece, Abby Pike. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020