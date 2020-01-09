|
Mrs. Jean L. (Peters) Lorenzen died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. She was 100. Jean was born August 22, 1919 in Rochester, Michigan, a daughter of the late John H. and Louise (Ebeling) Peters. A graduate of Rochester High School she then joined the U.S. Coast Guard (SPAR) and served during World War II. Jean later earned an Associate degree from Bentley University in 1950 under the GI Bill. She was a member of Bentley Blue and Gold and recalled seeing the founding president, Harry Bentley, in the hallways. She married William A. Lorenzen on August 23, 1952 in Saint Peter's Church in Cambridge. Married for seventeen years, Bill died on November 17, 1969. Jean reentered the workforce after Bill's death as she raised her three children. She was an accountant for General Electric and then later a teller at Guarantee Bank & Trust Company in its Main Street location in Waltham. While a teller at the bank she recalled to family the day she was held at gun point during a bank heist. Jean was active in various groups her children participated in while growing up in Waltham. She was a warden at the polls in Waltham during each election and enjoyed friendships at both the North and South Side Waltham Senior Groups. She and her family enjoyed summers at their cottage on Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire. She loved to travel, spend time quilting, playing bridge with her neighbors and scrabble with friends. She had a passion and talent for Tole painting. In addition to her husband, Bill she is predeceased by her sisters, Bernita Berry and Noreen Ballentine. She leaves her children, Barbara A. Houldsworth (Ronald) of Bow, New Hampshire, William A. 'Rusty' Lorenzen Jr. (Sharon) of Waltham and John E. Lorenzen (Terry) of Windham, Maine; her grandchildren, Andrew Houldsworth (Sean Greenlaw), Jeffrey and Michael Houldsworth, Ryan McCarthy (Tiffany), Kevin McCarthy (Debbie), Cori LaCasse (Ben), Amanda Hoar (Greg) and Jaci Lorenzen; her great-grandchildren, Collin, Gavin, Evan, Liana, Jaelyn, Evelynn, Riley and Cooper; nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, January 8th, in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Waltham. Burial with military honors followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to , 209 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue Suite 205 Newton, MA 03901 or Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020