Mrs. Jean M. (Steede) French, of Weston, died on April 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Spofford, New Hampshire following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old. Jean was born on January 22, 1930 to the late John F. and Catherine A. (Cullen) Steede. She was raised and educated in Waltham and had been a lifelong resident before moving to Centerville in 1992 and then to Weston in 2003. On October 25, 1952 she married Jim French at Saint Mary's Church in Waltham. Jimmy and Jean shared forty-four years together until his death on February 19,1997. Jean was devoted to her faith and had been a parishioner of Saint Mary's Church, Saint Joseph's Church in Lincoln and Saint Julia's Church in Weston. She also cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She was possessed of a true Irish wit and a friendly nature that brought a smile to the face of everyone she met. In addition to her husband, Jim, she is reunited in Heaven with her brothers, the late Kevin K., David C., and Joseph T. Steede. She leaves her children, Pamela J. French of Waltham, Kathleen M. Robbins (Larry) of Spofford, New Hampshire, Sandra F. Ruland (Frederick) of Wayland, and Michael J. French of Casselberry, Florida; her grandchildren Kate Robbins (Annette Diorio), Kevin Robbins, James French, and Catherine and William Ruland; her brother and sister, John R. Steede of Otisfield, Maine and Marilyn P. Eagan of Waltham and many nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral services and burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass for Jean at a later date in Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020