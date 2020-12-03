TO Dianne,Chris & Allan



As I sit here writing this I feel so sad such a great loss of a truly special sister-in-law & close friend. Jeanne was the love of my brother Jack & I knew how much she ment to him. I'm now going over the years we spent together as family the Sunday dinners - holidays & the trips we took together. Jeanne & I had a lot of laughs over the years. I will truly miss her & be thankful that she was my sister-in-law & friend. As you all grieve for the loss of your mom know I also feel the loss & pain. Always here for you. How would of guessed first cousin married sister & brother.



Aunt Ruth Patti

