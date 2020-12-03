1/1
Jeanne F. MacDonald
1931 - 2020
Jeanne F. (Nocera) MacDonald, 89, of Maynard, formerly of Waltham, died on November 23rd, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jeanne was born on September 6, 1931 to the late John and Frances (DePaoli) Nocera and spent most of her life in Waltham. She was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School with the class of 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, John MacDonald in 1952. The pair shared fiftyeight happy years together. Until her retirement, Jeanne had worked for Ark-Wright Insurance Company in Waltham. In addition to her husband, John, Jeanne was predeceased by her son, Robert N. MacDonald of Leominster. She is survived by her children, Allan J. MacDonald and his wife, Susan of Charlestown, Dianne F. MacDonald of Maynard and Christine A. Bates and her husband, Harold of New Ipswich, New Hampshire; her daughter-in-law Debbie MacDonald of Leominster and her grandchildren, Owen J. MacDonald and his fiancee Jenna of Worcester and Elizabeth J. MacDonald of Charlestown. She also leaves behind her beloved fluffy Corgi, Cannoli and many nieces, nephews and in-laws across the country. Jeanne's family would also like to express a word of gratitude for the loving in-home care she received from Ana DeConti of Maynard and for the warm friendship offered to Jeanne by Ana's extended family. Out of an abundance of love and caution for family and friends, services for Jeanne were held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. A celebration of life and a grand family reunion will be planned for the late Spring of 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeanne's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, Massachusetts 02452 or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, Massachusetts 02241.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Dianne, Christine, Alan and the entire MacDonald family.
We have very fond memories of Aunt Jeanne, and family gatherings over the years. John, Mary, Nicole and Julia Patti
John Patti
November 28, 2020
As kids we were sort of thrown together as our moms
were best friends. Jeanne was a real lady from the start.
I even got her to get on my horse! We kind of drifted
apart after 'growing up'. My best memory is when she
got brave & got on Belle. She was always the lady. we were
like 2 different worlds always thrown together. God has
her now and she & Mac will be together again.
Jeanne Roberts
Friend
November 27, 2020
TO Dianne,Chris & Allan

As I sit here writing this I feel so sad such a great loss of a truly special sister-in-law & close friend. Jeanne was the love of my brother Jack & I knew how much she ment to him. I'm now going over the years we spent together as family the Sunday dinners - holidays & the trips we took together. Jeanne & I had a lot of laughs over the years. I will truly miss her & be thankful that she was my sister-in-law & friend. As you all grieve for the loss of your mom know I also feel the loss & pain. Always here for you. How would of guessed first cousin married sister & brother.

Love Aunt Ruth
Aunt Ruth Patti
Family
November 27, 2020
Sincere sympathy for your loss. I will always remember both your Mom and Dad fondly. As I was unpacking boxes, I found a picture of My Mom and Dad with Aunty Jeannie and Uncle Mac at our lake house. So Happy, smiling, and laughing. Not just cousins , friends. Now they are all together again. Cousin, Ginny and George Gardner
Virginia Gardner
Family
November 26, 2020
I am so thankful for the past 4 years; having my Aunt Jeanne in Maynard. I will always treasure the times we enjoyed celebrating birthdays and casual gathering together with Dianne, Ron, Cannoli, and Ana. Our "Italian Cousins" annual gatherings were exocentrically fun. Full family participation from Diane, Jeanne, Ron, Richard, Jane, Chris, (Harold), Rob and I, and many special family friends, made for some great fun, laughs, and new Italian Traditions. Who will forget the Festive Crossword Puzzle and "Italian Gift Swap- Sicilian Style".
My fond memories begin at Willow Street in Waltham, and have come to rest in my town, Maynard. I feel extremely blessed to have shared this part of my aunts journey. Dianne made every day count for her mother. I am comforted in knowing that Aunt Jeanne is now reunited with her love, Uncle Mac, and son Robert.
Theresa Herring
Family
November 25, 2020
To THE MAC DONALD FANILY

So sorry for your loss Jeanne was a truly great person & a very special aunt. I have such wonderful memories of growing up with her. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Miss Jeanne so much. Love you all.

Cousin Lisa
Lisa Patti
Family
