Jerry Gallagheran all-around good and likeable guy will be remembered through many of the photographs he took. In addition to being the unofficial family photographer in which he took the predictable posed pictures he was also notorious for the unwelcomed candid photos he took of people not always looking their best. In the end it was conversation for a good laugh and that was another of his endearing qualitieshis great sense of humor. Jerry died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Providence House in Brighton where he had been a resident for the last two years. He was 87. Gerald J. 'Jerry' Gallagher was born August 8, 1931 in Lowell a son of the late Hugh and Adelaide (Harndon) Gallagher. He attended Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School. On August 12, 1961 he married Waltham native Martha A. Meade and they made Waltham their home since 1965. Sadly, both of their daughters, Dorothy A. (2009) and Barbara J. (2016) Gallagher predeceased him and in heaven is a joyful reunion. Work began for Jerry at Elm Farm Foods which later became the Waltham Supermarket where he was a produce clerk. And then for over fifteen years he worked at Boston College in maintenance of buildings and facilities before retiring. A lot of his photography was published in many of the Boston College publications as well as The Boston Globe. In addition to his love of photography his passion for music was equal. As a talented saxophone and clarinetist he worked with many local jazz music groups and in various entertainment venues for functions. In addition to his daughters, Dorothy and Barbara he is predeceased by his siblings, James Gallagher and Clare Lyman; in-laws John and Gerald Meade. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Martha he leaves his sisters, Phyllis McDonough of Milton and Mary Holmes of Westborough; in-laws, Donald F. Meade of Redondo Beach, California, Patricia M. Maloon of Natick and Mary L. Powers of Essex; also survived by many nieces & nephews; grand-nieces & grand-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jerry's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. Memorials in his name may be made to , 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019