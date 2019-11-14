|
Mrs. Joan E. (Dillon) Kelleher, of Watertown, formerly of Waltham, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Residence at Watertown Square with her family by her side. She was 88 years old. Joan was born in Boston on July 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Callahan) Dillon. She was raised in Belmont and graduated from Mount Trinity Academy before earning her degree in education from Framingham State. She spent her career teaching home economics classes in Waltham at both Central and South Junior High Schools and after retirement she enjoyed keeping busy while working at H&R Block during tax season. She and her husband, the late William F. Kelleher, raised their six children in the Warrendale neighborhood of Waltham. They were very active at their home parish of Saint Jude's and were longtime members of the Couple's Club. They loved to travel and a few of their favorite destinations were Bermuda, Ireland and Disney World. As a home economics teacher Joan was very talented in every aspect of taking care of her home and her family. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and cake decorator, a skill she enjoyed teaching at night school. She was a loving and active grandmother and was always there to lend a hand wherever needed. She was the wife of the late William F. Kelleher who died in 1999. She leaves her children, Joan Kelly (Bill) of Bridgewater, Kathleen Smith (Phil) of Framingham, Bill Kelleher (Colleen) of New Jersey, Christine Martin (Jamie) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tara McGlame (John) of Marshfield and Chris Kelleher (Shannon) of Waltham; her grandchildren, Colleen, Erin and Billy Kelly, Will Kelleher, Bryan and Alex Martin, Victoria, Quinlan and Ryland McGlame and C.J., Connor and Liam Kelleher; her sisters, Barbara Dillon of Belmont, Marie Canane (Jay) of California and the late Eleanor 'Ozzie' Dillon and her nieces Maureen, Sheila, Paula and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, November 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019