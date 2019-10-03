Home

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Joan E. MacDonald Obituary
Joan E. (Murphy) MacDonald, of Waltham, died on September 24, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 67. Born in Waltham on November 30, 1951, she was one of seven children of the late Robert F. and Lillian Y. (Marotte) Murphy, and had been a lifelong resident. Joan worked at Agoda (formerly Priceline) as a marketing manager before her retirement. She loved to travel and could always appreciate any good weather that afforded the opportunity to enjoy a nice walk. She leaves her children, Richard R. Perilli (Kirsten) of Gig Harbor, Washington and Kristen L. Dowell of Waltham; her grandchildren, Erich, Karl, Rickie, Clayton, Caitlyn, and Mikayla; her siblings, Janet M. McCarter of Waltham, Robert F. Murphy, Jr. of Waltham, Joyce A. Howes of Indian Isl- and, South Carolina, Alfred J. 'Fred' Murphy of Waltham and Ralph E. 'Ted' Murphy of Leominster and many nieces and nephews. Joan was also a sister of the late Judith A. Murphy. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St, Waltham. Burial was private. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
