Mrs. Joan L. (Chisholm) Lahey, of Waltham, died on Friday July 3, 2020 in Care Dimensions Hospice
House, Lincoln. She was 87 years old. Joan was born in Waltham on January 3, 1933, a daughter of the late William, Sr. and Alice (Holmes) Chisholm, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Waltham High School. For years she worked as a telephone operator at MIT Lincoln Labs in Bedford and before that held the same position at the Raytheon Company. When her children were young Joan worked in the cafeteria at South Junior High School. The beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lahey she leaves her children, Brenda A. Lahey (Francis LoPresti) of Waltham, Diane J. Smith (Gary) of Waltham and Robert J. Lahey, Jr. (Denise) of Stow; her grandchildren, Courtney, John, Lauren and Jenna; her son-in-law, David Richardson of Waltham; her brother, William Chisholm, Jr. of Marshfield and also many nieces, nephews and their families. Joan was also the mother of the late Donna M. Richardson and sister of the late George Chisholm, John Chisholm and Carol Osborne. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 7th, in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
