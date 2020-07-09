1/1
Joan L. Lahey
1933 - 2020
Mrs. Joan L. (Chisholm) Lahey, of Waltham, died on Friday July 3, 2020 in Care Dimensions Hospice House, Lincoln. She was 87 years old. Joan was born in Waltham on January 3, 1933, a daughter of the late William, Sr. and Alice (Holmes) Chisholm, and had been a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Waltham High School. For years she worked as a telephone operator at MIT Lincoln Labs in Bedford and before that held the same position at the Raytheon Company. When her children were young Joan worked in the cafeteria at South Junior High School. The beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lahey she leaves her children, Brenda A. Lahey (Francis LoPresti) of Waltham, Diane J. Smith (Gary) of Waltham and Robert J. Lahey, Jr. (Denise) of Stow; her grandchildren, Courtney, John, Lauren and Jenna; her son-in-law, David Richardson of Waltham; her brother, William Chisholm, Jr. of Marshfield and also many nieces, nephews and their families. Joan was also the mother of the late Donna M. Richardson and sister of the late George Chisholm, John Chisholm and Carol Osborne. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 7th, in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Feake Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
July 7, 2020
Diane sorry for you loss.
cheryl Bodwell/Schofield
Friend
July 7, 2020
Very sorry for the loss of Joan.
Stephenie Osborne
Family
July 7, 2020
We loved having Joan for a landlady, she was a wonderful woman with such strength and perseverance, our condolences to Bob Denise and the rest of Joan's family and friends.
Sheila Clifford
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sheila
Clifford
Friend
July 6, 2020
Thank you for the memories Aunti Joan. I will never forget how good you were to me. I will miss you always. ❤
Joan MacEachern (Lahey)
Family
July 4, 2020
Rest in Peace Aunt Joan
Sandra Lahey Mitchell
Family
July 4, 2020
Many, many good memories of Aunt Joan, and the whole clan. Peace to all.

Bill Proia
Bill Proia
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
Bob so sorry for your loss
Paul Bergeron
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful!
Paula Inch
Friend
