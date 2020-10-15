1/1
Joan M. Oberg
Joan M. (Arsenault) Oberg, 81, of Ayer, formerly of Waltham, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice House after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Joan was born in Waltham, February 26, 1939, a daughter of Jude and Marie Arsenault and resided in Waltham before moving to Ayer 19 years ago. She was a 1956 graduate of Waltham High School. For twenty five years, Joan worked as an administrative assistant at W.H. Nichols Company in Waltham before moving to the Devens facility Parker Hannafin where she retired in 2004. She leaves her son and daughter in law, Eric and Lynne Oberg of Ayer; her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Tracey Pouliot of Ayer; two brothers, Alvin and Joan Arsenault of Burlington, Paul and Jan Arsenault of Sandwich, and a sister, Gloria Norton of Waltham. Four grandchildren, Kyle Pouliot and his wife, Audrey, Kerry Pouliot, Jordan and Jarrod Oberg. Joan was a dedicated mother who easily transferred into the role of a loving, indulgent Nana to her 4 cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed making us all laugh with her good nature and quick wit. As an avid reader, no noreaster, bitter cold, or illness could keep her from her daily trek for her prized newspaper. She always remembered each of our life events with a card full of encouragement and congratulations. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Annes Church in Littleton. She also enjoyed birdwatching and spoiling the family cats. Funeral services will be held privately at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Burial will also be private, at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
