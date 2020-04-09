|
John D. McIssaac Of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning March 24th, 2020 at the HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital in Leominster at the age of 55. Born on October 7, 1964; son of the late John McIsaac and Carole (Ennis) McIsaac. John was raised in Waltham, and had been a resident of Leominster for several years before moving to Fitchburg 3 years ago. John graduated from Waltham High School and had been employed in the construction industry throughout his life. John proudly and honorably served with the United States Army from 1983 to 1993. He was stationed in South Korea, Germany and Kuwait during the first Gulf War; and was the recipient of a Bronze Service Star. He was so proud of his service to our country and his opportunity to travel the world. John had been a longtime member of Disabled Americans Veterans Association. He was supportive of any and all organizations related to Veterans. His family and his friends were always first and foremost; he cherished the time spent with his sister Joyce, through all the trials and tribulations. John had a special way about him to care for others; and had a special love for animals. "Sadie" his dog was not only his pet but a life companion. John enjoyed watching sports and had a unique talent and passion for cooking. John will forever live in the hearts and minds of those he leaves to grieve his sudden passing. He is survived by his devoted & loving siblings; Joyce McIsaac, Laura McDowell; and Donna Mitchell. In addition he is survived by several nieces & nephews. John was predeceased by his parents and dear siblings Sandra Yow and Ronald McIsaac. Funeral Services with United States Army Military Honors in celebration of John's Life will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date due to the ongoing healthcare crisis. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of WALTHAM assisted John's family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020