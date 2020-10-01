Mr. John E. Kenney, of Watertown, formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Residence at Watertown Square. He was 81. John was born in Waltham on May 28, 1939, a son of the late John F. and Olive (Connolly) Kenney, and was a lifelong resident. After graduating from Waltham High School he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge he joined the family business, Nonantum Lumber Company in Watertown, and in later years worked for the state pension board in Boston. He was the beloved husband of the late Annette J. (Desmeules) Kenney and is survived by his daughters, Heather L. Kenney (Leon Brink) and Nicole K. Phillips (Simon), all of Milton; his grandchildren, Quin Brink, Will Brink, Paige Phillips and Harrison Phillips and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Frances Vallucci, Barbara Rosse and Olive Harris. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Wednesday September 30th. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com