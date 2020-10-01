1/1
John E. Kenney
1939 - 2020
Mr. John E. Kenney, of Watertown, formerly of Waltham, died peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at The Residence at Watertown Square. He was 81. John was born in Waltham on May 28, 1939, a son of the late John F. and Olive (Connolly) Kenney, and was a lifelong resident. After graduating from Waltham High School he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge he joined the family business, Nonantum Lumber Company in Watertown, and in later years worked for the state pension board in Boston. He was the beloved husband of the late Annette J. (Desmeules) Kenney and is survived by his daughters, Heather L. Kenney (Leon Brink) and Nicole K. Phillips (Simon), all of Milton; his grandchildren, Quin Brink, Will Brink, Paige Phillips and Harrison Phillips and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Frances Vallucci, Barbara Rosse and Olive Harris. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham on Wednesday September 30th. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
SEP
30
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Heather and Nicole
I am so sorry for your loss . Your dad was the best ! He was a great dad . Your mom and dad raised amazing women . I am glad you have one another . Love you both ! Xoxo Karen
Karen Leary Jollin
Friend
September 28, 2020
JK our loss and heavens gain . I will miss our banter but I am happy you are joining Annette again . I hope you are playing poker with my dad and catching up with your sisters . I will miss you terribly but I know you are at peace ❤
Karen Leary Jollin
Friend
September 28, 2020
Heather and Nicole we are so sorry to hear of your Dad passing. u might not remember us but we were back in the St. jude days. And one of u went to school with my son Shaun. I think Nicole. Always keep ur memories in your heart and he will always be with you.......❤❤

God Bless
Bob and Mary Ann
Bob and Mary ann McGovern
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
We are truly sorry to hear of your dads passing. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Tom and Marianne Keene
Friend
September 25, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Your Dad became a close friend of my parents, especially my Dad (Joseph McNally) over the last couple years at the Residence.
Cheryl McNally Howell
September 26, 2020
Heather and Nicole
I am so sorry to hear of your dads passing. Thinking of you.
Krista Marshall
Friend
