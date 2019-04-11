|
Mr. John G. Leate, Of Watertown died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Elliott Healthcare Center in Natick. He was 75. John was born September 1, 1943 in Boston a son of the late Noah J. and Alice M. (Gilmore) Leate. Raised in Waltham he was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1962. A proud United States Navy veteran he served during the Vietnam War. He married Newton native Anne M. Biggieri on September 2, 1966 and they have made Watertown their home for over 47 years. John worked in engineering as a lead painter at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for over 35 years before retiring in 2009. His interests included travel, automobiles including the Corvettes and Porsche's that he had owned over the years as well as motorcycles. John also enjoyed photography and taking pictures. John is predeceased by his siblings Lillian, Alice, Mabel, William, Harold and Charles and brother-in-law, Thomas Biggieri. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Anne he leaves his siblings, James Leate of Woburn, Margaret Simpson (Richard) of Sarasota, FL, Gladys Leone (John) of Waltham and sisters-in-law Joan Hallett (Crosby) of Franklin, Susan Biggieri of Watertown and Elaine Biggieri (late Richard) of Foxborough; sixteen nieces & nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, April 10th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning when his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Chapter #45, 18 Prospect Hill Rd., Veterans Bldg., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and guest register please visit www.joyce funeralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019