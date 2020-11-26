1/1
John J. Brunaccini
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. John Joseph Brunaccini, of Waltham, died at hone on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after an illness. He was 93. Born on September 17, 1927 in Arlington he was a son of the late Joseph and Florence (Misseri) Brunaccini. John was a graduate of Bordentown Military Institute in Bordentown, New Jersey. He then earned his Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in 1950. He served in the United States Army during World War II in Germany. He married Berlin, Germany native Gisela Gerstmeier on September 12, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. They have been Waltham residents for over 50 years. Mr. Brunaccini was President of Colmar Belting Company in Boston for over 50 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company in Boston and the Watertown Sons of Italy #1036. John and Gisela travelled extensively, enjoyed dancing and listening to music as well as a passion for gardening. His family was the shining light of his life. In addition to his wife of 72 years, Gisela, he leaves his daughters, Evelyn J. Milner of Waltham, Carol Brunaccini Farrell (Patrick) of Salem and Monica L. Brunaccini of Framingham; his grandchildren, Erica Milner (Chris Ciano) and Hayley Milner; his great-granddaughter, Sophia Ann Ciano; brother of the late Joseph Brunaccini and Richard Brunaccini. A private funeral service will be held in Joyce Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to virtual participation via this link https://iframe.dacast. com/b/156599/c/566010 on Monday, November 23rd at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. To remember and honor John's legacy, spread love and kindness. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02215 (www.jimmyfund. org/gift) Arrangements by Joyce Funeral Home www.joycefuneralhome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
virtual
November 23, 2020
Mrs. Brunaccini, Evelyn and family,
I am very sorry for your loss. Mr. Brunnaccini was true gentleman and family man.
You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Love,
Jeannette
Jeannette McCarthy
Friend
November 22, 2020
AHAC Color Guard and Belmont Dunkin Donuts
Jerry Kelly
November 21, 2020
Dear Gisela, Evelyn, Carol and Monica,

We are so sorry to hear about John. My parents loved John and Gisela so much. We have so many fond memories of John as well, especially watching him dance at the Oakley Country Club. He really enjoyed life and cherished his family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

All our love,
Karen & Hal
Karen Moore
Family Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Mrs. Brunaccini, Evelyn, Carol, and Monica,
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of John. As you know, he was kind enough to hire me at Colmar Belting and I couldn't have asked for a kinder boss. He was so tolerant of my antics! He was the nicest man. I would often ask about him and your family when I spoke with my sister. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

In sadness,

Joe Giardina
Joe Giardina
Friend
November 20, 2020
John, I hardly knew ye, but remember your welcoming handshake, when we met at a meeting of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. My condolences to your Family and may you rest in eternal peace, my fellow comrade in arms. LTC(R) Joseph M. Murray, Esq.
Joseph Murray
Military
November 20, 2020
MRS. BRUNACCINI AND FAMILY. I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, PLEASE ACCEPT MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.
Tom Dumas
November 18, 2020
All my thoughts and love to the brunaccini family. I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful, energetic and charming man who seemed to enjoy his life and his family. Sad that you all cannot have your friends around you, but you know we love you all.
Chris Bird
Family Friend
November 18, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss, John was a wonderful caring man, very family oriented, our prayers and thoughts are with your family at this very difficult time. The Centola Family
Lorraine Centola
Family Friend
November 18, 2020
The our family and the community list a great man - my dad. John was a kind, compassionate, loving and caring person - a wonderful husband, father, grand father, great grandfather, and loyal friend. He was also a talented musician, dancer, and successful business leader. You knew he was near by if you heard him humming, singing or whistling a tune

My niece Hayley found a great write up from a friend of my dads in his yearbook that I think captures the essence of him.

During John's two years at Bordentown Military Institute he has endeared himself to his friends because of his jovial personality and his ability in a variety of activities, John has been Red Hot on the football field, the dance floor and the trumpet. Fortunately he knows how to make not only himself happy, but others as well. We hope that he will always retain this gift.

This was written 75 years ago and my dad held his gift his entire life. You always felt happy and grateful to be in his presence.

My dad was adored and was my hero - my role model, mentor, teacher, confidant and advisor.. my mom and dad are true examples of living a loving and meaningful life. You will forever be in my heart dad and I will honor you and your legacy living my life with love and kindness and lots of music!!!
Monica Brunaccini
Family
November 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
