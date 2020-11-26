The our family and the community list a great man - my dad. John was a kind, compassionate, loving and caring person - a wonderful husband, father, grand father, great grandfather, and loyal friend. He was also a talented musician, dancer, and successful business leader. You knew he was near by if you heard him humming, singing or whistling a tune



My niece Hayley found a great write up from a friend of my dads in his yearbook that I think captures the essence of him.



During John's two years at Bordentown Military Institute he has endeared himself to his friends because of his jovial personality and his ability in a variety of activities, John has been Red Hot on the football field, the dance floor and the trumpet. Fortunately he knows how to make not only himself happy, but others as well. We hope that he will always retain this gift.



This was written 75 years ago and my dad held his gift his entire life. You always felt happy and grateful to be in his presence.



My dad was adored and was my hero - my role model, mentor, teacher, confidant and advisor.. my mom and dad are true examples of living a loving and meaningful life. You will forever be in my heart dad and I will honor you and your legacy living my life with love and kindness and lots of music!!!

Monica Brunaccini

