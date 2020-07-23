1/1
John J. Eagan
1935 - 2020
Mr. John J. Eagan, of Waltham, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 85. John was born in Brighton on April 2, 1935 to the late Charles J. and Catherine Grace (Murphy) Eagan. A lifelong resident of Waltham he was a 1953 graduate of Waltham High School. After that he served with the United States Army during the Korean War. After his time in the service he found a job back home working for the Boston Edison Company, where he would work for the next 42 years in various departments, including the transportation and distribution department. He finished his career as a senior cost analyst. In 1958 it was at 'the Edison' where he met the love of his life, Judy Langill of Waltham. Following their marriage they raised their five children in Waltham and loved their ten grandchildren more than words could describe. For over twenty years the two made many happy Fourth of July memories with their family at the Red Jacket Inn in South Yarmouth. Sun-filled days were complete with smiles and laughter and the day was complete with a Cape Cod baseball game or a trip to the ice cream store in the evening. John had a passion for baseball and was an umpire for the Babe Ruth and Connie Mack leagues in Waltham for over thirty years. The baseball diamond, Shack or playground was where all of the Eagans could be found on most summer nights in their youth. In addition to his parents, he is reunited in Heaven with his son, Michael J. Eagan, and his brothers, the late Charles R. and Edward J. Eagan. He leaves his wife, Judith G. (Langill) Eagan; his children, Mark J. Eagan (Su) of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Susan G. Eagan of Waltham, Michelle A. Pasquali (Bruno) of Marietta, Georgia, Kathleen M. Glass (Mark) of Framingham, and Allison M. Campbell of Waltham; his grandchildren, Conor and Flannery Eagan, Jonathan Caban, Bradford, Brooke, and Michael Pasquali, Quintin and Kaya Glass, and Lila and Lindsey Campbell; his sister, Dorothy G. Brooks of Needham and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), Waltham on Sunday, July 19th from 3 to 5 p.m. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, July 20th, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
JUL
20
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
Thinking of you all.
Lee Guertin
Family Friend
July 17, 2020
The best Dad ever! Lot of love ~ Michelle
Michelle Pasquali
Daughter
July 19, 2020
Dad- you we're the best father any daughter could have asked for. Sweet dreams in Heaven. Lots of love ~ Michelle
Michelle Pasquali
Daughter
July 18, 2020
I will miss John at the Red Jacket after all these years.
Evelyn Yurasits
Friend
July 18, 2020
John used to umpire with my husband, Carmine, who has passed away.
John used to visit us yearly, when he was staying at the Red Jacket.
We had a house in West Yarmouth, and John would visit yearly, even after
Carmine passed away.
He will be missed. He was such a nice friend and fellow umpire.
Ann Cacciatore
Acquaintance
