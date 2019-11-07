|
John J. Passerello, 98, of Waltham, MA, passed away October 12, 2019, at the Leland House in Waltham, after a battle with cancer. He was born July 27, 1921 in Waltham, the son of Joseph and Mary Passerello. He was the youngest of 7 children. John dropped out of School in the 7th grade to help his family. He enlisted in the US Army during WWII and served at the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return, he married Beatrice L. Tumminelli, who passed in 1979. He then spent some time living in Marlboro, MA, before moving to Castleberry, Florida. He worked for many years at Raytheon Company as a machinist until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and would always brag about the time he got a hole in one. He spent many evenings ballroom dancing and enjoyed spending time gardening and watching cowboy movies. On Sundays, he could be found watching the New England Patriots. John is survived by his children, Mary B. Passerello of Waltham, John J. Passerello, Jr. (Christine Vasquezi, deceased) of Waltham, Beatrice Renaldi (Peter) of Wilmington, and Diane M. Carr (David) of Waltham; grandchildren Kara, Joey, and Katie Passerello of Waltham, Brandon Carr (Elyse) of Waltham, Adam Carr, and Rachel Carr of Waltham; great-grandchildren Jake, Ben, and Rita Passerello, all of Waltham; Daughter-in-law Karen Passerello of Waltham. He was predeceased by his son Carl S. Passerello. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect St, Waltham, MA.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019