Mr. John J. Sullivan, III of Waltham, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge after being stricken ill with cancer. He was 59. John was born in Waltham on April 4, 1960, the son of the late John J. and Eleanor M. (McCoole) Sullivan. He leaves behind his sister, Maureen Sullivan of Lincoln, and numerous close friends including June Conway of Waltham. A lifelong Waltham resident he was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1978 and earned his Bachelor's degree with honors from Babson College in 1982. In his early career John worked at a local BMW dealership selling cars. Then he moved and worked for Viti Mercedes Benz in Tiverton, Rhode Island in the early 90's. In 1995 John changed careers, and worked with the City of Waltham in its public works division primarily in forestry maintenance before retiring in 2016. John was an avid golfer, and played at several top golf courses on the East Coast. He loved hockey and play- ed on the Waltham Police Department hockey team for many years. He was a longtime volunteer and hosted cookouts at various community buildings around the city. Family and friends will honored and remembered John's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20) Waltham on Friday, November 22nd from 4-7 p.m. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers to the Sullivan family, memorials in his name may be made to The Collings Foundation, in Stow, MA: www. collingsfoundation.org. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019