Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
John M. Chiasson Obituary
Mr. John M. Chiasson, of Waltham, died at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 96. John was born in Terre Noire, Nova Scotia on August 23, 1923. He was one of seven children born to the late Thomas and Mary Agnes (Burns) Chiasson. His family came to the United States from Canada when John was three years old and made Waltham their home. He had been a lifelong resident ever since. During World War II he served with the United States Navy in the Pacific. In June, 1955 he married his sweetheart, Helen L. LeBlanc, in Saint Joseph's Church in Waltham where they remained parishioners until its closing. After that they joined Our Lady's Parish. The pair had met at a dance at the French-American Victory Club in Waltham where John was a longtime member and where his father served as the club's third president. Until his retirement he worked as a truck driver for the City of Waltham. John had a lifelong interest in short-wave radios where he connected with people around the country and around the world. Of all of his hobbies and activities that kept him busy, nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than a visit from familyespecially his grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Helen, he also leaves his children, Joseph M. Chiasson (Arlene Crowley) of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, Thomas P. Chiasson of Waltham, John M. Chiasson, Jr. of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Laura A. Tieri (Robert) of Woburn and Paul D. Chiasson (Kathleen) of Bethel, Maine; his grandchildren, Kara, Mark, Matthew, and Jake Chiasson; his siblings, Joseph Chiasson of Arizona, Esther Bigham of Fairhaven, Jeanette Fitzgerald of Walpole and Mary Chates of Florida and many nieces and nephews. John was also the brother of the late Thomas Chiasson and Margaret Ouellette. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, January 28th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial was private. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
