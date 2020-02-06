Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
John M. Chiasson Jr. Obituary
Ret. Master Sergeant John M. Chiasson, Jr., USAF, of Merrimack, NH died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He was 61. John was one of five children born to Helen L. (LeBlanc) Chiasson and the late John M. Chiasson, Sr. Born and raised in Waltham, he graduated from Waltham High School with the Class of 1976. He later went on to attend Northeastern University in Boston before joining the United States Air Force. During his impressive 20 year career he was stationed near and far --- from Florida to Germany to Korea. He was a veteran of the Gulf War. Retiring as a Master Sergeant, he settled in New Hampshire where he worked for FedEx for over ten years. John enjoyed listening to classic rock music and never missed a New England Patriots game. He was known for his quiet demeanor, sense of humor and thoughtful nature. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, Helen, he leaves his brothers and sister, Joseph M. Chiasson (Arlene Crowley) of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, Thomas P. Chiasson of Waltham, Laura A. Tieri (Robert) of Woburn and Paul D. Chiasson (Kathleen) of Bethel, Maine; his niece and nephews, Kara, Mark, Matthew and Jake Chiasson and his longtime companion, Kim Bowse. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, February 4th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to Post 8641, 282 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH 03054. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020
