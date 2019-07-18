|
|
Mr. John M. 'Jack' Daly, of Waltham, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was 77. Jack was born in Belmont on March 29, 1942, the son of the late Walter F. and Mary F. (Kelly) Daly. When Jack was young the family moved to Waltham and after graduating from Waltham High School he earned his degree from Northeastern University. Before his retirement he had worked for over 35 years as a senior engineer at The Thermo Electron | Jarrell Ash Corporation. Jack was kind, generous and was always there for his family. He was a devout Catholic and had been a parishioner of St. Luke's Parish in Belmont. He loved animals and over the years gave numerous cats a happy home. In his spare time he enjoyed Irish and Classical music, gardening and was also a member of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society. He is survived by his siblings, Walter F. "Bob" Daly (Patricia) of Billerica, Marie E. Daly of Waltham, Dorothy E. Merrifield (Frank) of Snellville, Georgia and Patricia A. Daly (Brian Bakke) of Woburn and also leaves several nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, July 15th, in Saint Luke's Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont. Burial was in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown. To offer online condolences, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019