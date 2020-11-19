Jack and I played Little League baseball together (Braves) in Waltham and remained friends even though we graduated Waltham High in different classes. He would send me congratulatory notes periodically and we spoke occasionally on the phone. He was in my wife's class at WHS and sent me condolences when she died. Jack was one of the nicest people I knew from Waltham. He was a true gentleman. I send my condolences to his wife and children and his brother Cliff who I also remember. A fellow veteran.

Arnold Rosenfeld

Friend