|
|
Jonathan Copeland Carchia, a resident of Waltham, died Saturday, Decr 14, 2019 at the Sudbury Pines Nursing Home in Sudbury. He was 73. Jonathan was born in Boston, the only son of Robert and Dorothy (Copeland) Carchia. He was the brother of the late Janet Lee Carchia. He is survived by his mother and several cousins. Jonathan was a talented musician who played guitar, drums and sang. He attended the Control Data Institute in Burlington, MA where he studied digital computer operations and attended the Berklee School of Music. Private interment will be in Newton Cemetery. For obituary and guest book, please visit www.folsomfuneral.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020