Joseph Patrick McGarry of Framingham passed away peacefully Thursday September 24th at the Metro West Center Hospital in Framingham at the age of 87. Born on February 22, 1933, in West Newton, son of the late Patrick J. McGarry and Nora (Quirk) McGarry. Joe was a graduate of Our Lady's High School, class of 1951. His senior year he met the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Louise Veronica Saunders. From the first day they met at a Friday night dance, Joe knew she was the one and they have been dancing ever since. After high school Joe joined the United States Air Force which he proudly served for 25 years. Joe was proud of his 6 strips and he retired on September 1, 1976, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Joe and Louise moved to Framingham where he proudly served at the U.S Postal Service, Natick / Framingham branches from 1977 to 2002. Joe was passionate about sports. He always said Red Sox, #1, Patriots, Celtics and then the Bruins. What joy he had when he saw his Red Sox win the World Series games. Joe loved to jog. He ran the Boston Marathon and many 5K races. Health and fitness was a passion of his and he spoke about this often. Joe loved to socialize. He and his wife often frequented Hanscom Air Force Base and met many wonderful people. The last years of his life he and Louise were regulars at their local McDonalds, Rte 30, Framingham to have coffee with the caring community of friends there. Joe had a strong faith in God. He was very proud to have served at St. Bernard Parish, Newton as an Alter Server in his youth. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Louise McGarry; his devoted children: Joseph J. McGarry and his partner Malin Svensson of Ashland; Kathryn T (McGarry) Hewitt and her husband, David of Upton and Mary L (McGarry) Flansburg and her husband, George of Holliston. Joe cherished his grandchildren: Lisa (Hewitt) Monjeau and her husband, Mark; James Hewitt, Jessica Flansburg and Joseph Flansburg. Also, survived by his loving sister: Barbara Rizza of Newton as well as many nieces and nephews. Joe was the dear brother of the late Thomas McGarry, Mary (McGarry) Duffy and Dorothy (McGarry) Cole. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Joe and his family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Tuesday Sept. 29th from 10:00 - 11:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Following the Funeral Mass his burial with United States Air Force Military Honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.