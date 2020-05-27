|
Mrs. Josephine "Jo" Bourget, of Waltham, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was 84 years old. Jo was born in Reidsville, Georgia on October 7, 1935 to the late Henry and Marion Beasley. After graduating High School in 1954 she joined the US Navy and served until her honorable discharge on January 30, 1956. She was a Waltham resident for 60 years. She was pre-deceased in death by her devoted husband, Arthur and her loving daughter Phyllis Snyder. She is survived by her three children, Joyce (Gleason) Bedard and her husband Billy, Gary Gleason and Paul Gleason; her sister Virginia Slaughter of Atlanta, Georgia; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Anyone who knew Jo knows that her favorite pastimes were camping, fishing and playing Bingo. A private family burial will be scheduled at a later date at Bourne National Cemetery.
Published in Waltham News Tribune on May 27, 2020