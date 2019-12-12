|
Mrs. Josette L. (Poulin) Gladu, formerly of West Newton, MA died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Reflections Assisted Living Center, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was 83. Josette was born July 30, 1936 in St-Alfred De Beauce, Quebec, Canada the daughter of Joseph and Lucia (Drouin) Poulin. She immigrated to the United States via Lewiston, Maine where her brother lived and shortly thereafter to Waltham, Massachusetts. She married Richard G. Gladu on September 3, 1960 in Saint Joseph's Church and they moved to West Newton in 1962. Together they shared 44 years of an incredible marriage that had remarkable love, respect and admiration for each other. Josette and Richard were always together and formed a tremendous partnership and friendship. Richard died on June 1, 2004 and Josette transitioned to live closer to her daughter, Jackie in South Carolina in June of 2015. Josette stayed at home to raise her children and then later worked in electronics for 18 years. Work for her later transitioned to Brigham's of West Newton and her favorite time was as waitress and hostess at Bickford's in Needham where customers quickly became familiar faces and friends. Josette possessed a strong love for her family and was a tremendous wife and mother. In addition to her love for working and keeping a meticulous yard she was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins. She was predeceased by three sisters Yvette Boucher, Sister Cecile Poulin, Monique Reny and three brothers Dominique, Antoine and Raymond Poulin. Josette leaves her children, Jacqueline M. Barto and her husband, Kurt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Raymond G. Gladu and his wife, Christina of Roswell, Georgia; two grandchildren, Grayson and Emma Gladu; her brother, Guy Poulin and his wife Diane of Albany, New York; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Josette's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, December 13th from 4-8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Bernard's Church, 1523 Washington St, West Newton, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019