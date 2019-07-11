|
|
Mrs. Judith K. (Thorne) Johnstone, of Arundel, Maine, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, Maine. She was 75. Judy was born and raised in Waltham and was a 1963 graduate of Waltham High School. After that she went to work at the City of Waltham auditor's office where she spent the next thirty-nine years, retiring as head clerk in 2002. Never one to be idle, Judy trained as a nursing assistant after her city hall career was over and worked part-time at Waltham Crossings where her late mother, Dorothy E. (Thorne) Ostrand had been a resident. Judy was also a lifelong member of Beth Eden Baptist Church on Maple Street and it was there that she married her husband, David A. Johnstone on June 10, 1967. Judy volunteered at the church throughout her life, serving as treasurer and as a member of all the church committees. Judy and Dave were lifelong Waltham residents before moving to Arundel in 2008. Throughout her life she was active with her children's affairs at church, school and in sports. Judy was always on the short list of people to call for help when it was needed. She and Dave also had the opportunity to go on several cruises in the Caribbean, to Hawaii and to Alaska. In addition to her husband of fifty-two years, Dave, she leaves her children, Deborah L. Fasulo (Scott) of Bellingham and Scott D. Johnstone (Mandy) of Waltham. A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday , July 3rd, in Beth Eden Baptist Church, 84 Maple Street, Waltham. Burial was private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at http://act.alz.org/goto/JJohnstone To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019