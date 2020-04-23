|
|
Mrs. June M. (Trombley) O' Brien, of Waltham, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Meadow Green Nursing Facility. She was 93. June was born on July 11, 1926 in Waltham, a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Evelyn (Eddy) Trombley. A graduate of Waltham High School, she was married to William E. O'Brien on May 26, 1946. They shared forty-one happy years together until his death on July 12, 1987. She worked in the purchasing department at Anzac Corporation for over ten years before retiring. June was a longtime member of Christ Church in Waltham. An avid Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed gardening and time with her family. In addition to her husband, Bill, she is predeceased by her daughter, Gail E. O'Brien and her four brothers, Kenneth E., Paul R., George K., and Joseph S. Trombley. She leaves her son, William E. O'Brien Jr. (Karen Keohane) of Waltham; her grandchildren Brendan O'Brien (Brooke Diamond) and Terrence O'Brien (Karen Delarda); her great-grandchildren, Davis, Grant, Shane and Maeve; and many nieces and nephews. June's family will gather privately at Joyce Funeral Home followed by burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. A Life Celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials in her name may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020