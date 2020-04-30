|
Katherine 'Kathy' McCullough, 77, of Waltham, MA, passed away of natural causes at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on April 19, 2020. Born in Natick, MA, in 1943, Katherine grew up in nearby Framingham, MA. A longtime resident of Waltham, MA, Katherine was a central supply technician at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1999. A passionate champion for Veterans' causes, Katherine was a Ladies Auxiliary Member of VFW Post 2152 and a Ladies Auxiliary Member of American Legion Post 156, each located in Waltham, MA. Katherine is pre-deceased by her father Kenneth Hanna of Framingham, MA, and her mother Katherine Desrosiers of Mashpee, MA. Katherine is survived by her longtime companion Edward Murph Murphy of Waltham, MA, and one sister, Pamela Kerry of Mashpee, MA. A loving mother of three children, Katherine is survived by her son Mark Cooper of Waltham, MA, her daughter Deborah Churchill and husband Mark Churchill of Norton, MA, and her son Richard Cooper Jr. and wife Karen Cooper of Halifax, MA. A devoted grandmother, Katherine is survived by seven grandchildren: Jordan, Madeline, Caryn, Jessica, Courtney, Heidi, and Erin. Katherine is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two nieces, and two nephews. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Legion Post 156 Waltham, MA. (781-647-0156)
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020