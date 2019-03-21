|
|
Kathy Berardino's world centered on her family. Whether it was following and supporting her husband Dick as his successes in both minor and major league baseball took them from New York to Texas and back to Boston she was his faithful companion and number one cheerleader. And after marriage it was her sons sporting and extracurricular activities that kept her happily occupied. And blessed with six grandchildren she was an active part of their lives as well. For Kathy family was not an important thingit was everything! Kathleen R. Berardino died peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was 80. Born on July 2, 1938 in Binghamton, New York she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Hannifan) McGowan. A graduate of Saint Paul's High School it was in 1960 that she met Watertown native Richard J. 'Dick' Berardino. He was then minor league baseball player for the Binghamton Triplets of the New York Yankees. They married in St. Paul's Church in Binghamton on October 28, 1962. Dick's career in baseball brought them back to Boston and she willingly transferred her native loyalty for the New York Yankees to the Boston Red Sox. She worked part-time in the bakery at Star Market in Lexington Street for over twenty-five years. Her work there kept her busy and in conversation with its many customers and afforded her to still be a full-time mom to her sons. When not at a ball field or a Red Sox outing she enjoyed a game of cards with her friends. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Dick she leaves her sons, Richard A. 'Rick' Berardino (Lauren) of Sudbury and Steven J. Berardino (Mary) of Rowley; her grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Darren, Jared, Mia and Allyssa Berardino and Justin and Drew Connolly; nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Dolores. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, March 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in her name may be made to The Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019