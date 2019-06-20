|
Kyle Timothy Patel of Waltham, was loved by many and loved many more. He was the friend you could count on, the family member you could laugh with, and the son and brother you would always love no matter what. Kyle was born and raised in Waltham, MA, surrounded by the love of his mother, father, and sister, not to mention his extended family and the communities of the now Waltham Church of God and the First Haitian Baptist Church in Dorchester. He studied Business and Marketing at Salem State University and prided himself in being healthy and fit, a handy man, and an ESPN-ready sports analyst. He was a lifelong athlete and, in many ways, all of our most valuable player (MVP). His handsome looks would grab your attention, his sense of humor would make you smile, and his kind nature would draw you to him time and again. Kyle was often envisioned as a future preacher: over the years, he was likened to Biblical men including Moses, the Prodigal Son, and, most recently, Lazarus. In the last few years, Kyle became devout to his Christian faith in his own right: reading each book of the Bible, amassing a list of favorite verses that guided his steps, and even shadowing his favorite pastor, Pastor Royce. Kyle never had a shortage of people around him as he gave his friendship freely. And even in this sad moment, Kyles left us all with a positive reflection courtesy of a recent social media post: My heart is at ease knowing that what was meant for me will never miss me, and that what misses me was never meant for me. | J. Cole. God didnt miss, and Jesus himself has brought Kyle home to where he can fulfill his destiny to preach to all of us from on high. May Kyle continue to inspire each of us to be the best person we can be and show love to those around us without hesitation, as Jesus would do, knowing that what was meant for us will not miss us no matter what. Kyle is survived by his loving mother, Germa, beloved sister, Ffyona, and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Funeral Service in celebration of Kyle's Life was held at the Waltham Church of God, 633 Moody St, Waltham on Saturday morning June 15th. Interment followed at Mount Feake Cemetery.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from June 20 to June 27, 2019