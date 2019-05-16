|
Mr. Lawrence C. Lynnworth, of Waltham, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home. He was 82. Larry was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 24, 1937, a son of the late Maurice Lynnworth and Adella Lynnworth-Casey. After graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School he attended New York University on full scholarship where he studied electrical engineering. He also belonged to the school's ROTC program. After graduating from NYU in 1958 he was commissioned a lieutenant in the Army and awarded another full scholarship to attend Stanford University in California where he earned his master's degree a year later in electrical engineering. In 1962 he moved to Waltham where he went to work for Panametrics, Inc. where he eventually became vice-president and was put in charge of research and development. He was still with the company forty years later, after it became part of General Electric. Philanthropic by nature Larry never forgot the opportunities afforded to him and paid back his scholarships to NYU and to Stamford hoping to 'pay it forward' to another deserving student. Larry always maintained an interest in inventing, woodworking and reading but was a handball aficionado. He was a champ in the sport in high school and played throughout his life. He leaves his wife Elaine (Chiz ook) Wojcik Lynnworth; his children, Ann M. Lynnworth of Nashua, New Hampshire, Steven A. Lynnworth (Nadine) of West Gardiner, Maine, Daniel A. Lynnworth (Roberta) and their children, Madison and Maxwell of Upton; his brothers, Raymond Lynnworth (Rochelle) of Toms River, New Jersey and Arthur Lynnworth (Margaret) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his step-children, Joseph Wojcik (Jane) and their children, Alex and Ashley of Hopkinton and Kristina Woods (Peter) and their children, Nicholas and Toby of New Canaan, Connecticut and several nieces, nephews and their families. Larry was also the husband of the late Marianne E. (Blenk) Lynnworth. Family and friends honored and remembered Larry's life by gathering on Monday, May 13th, for his memorial service in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Team Randy, Inc., 213 Rte. 37E, Toms River, NJ 08753 or to WATCH CDC, 24 Crescent St., Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 16 to May 23, 2019