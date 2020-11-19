Dearest Hill Family we want you to know that you are all on our hearts and have continually been in our prayers in the loss of your wonderful Father . We only were with them 3 days all that time was spent telling us about each of you and how proud he was of you . He showed us many pictures at their home and many stories of each of you with such love . His great love and care for your precious Mother was so amazing and endearing . We have seen all his other many noble contributions to life in military in teaching and administration at schools with love for children and his schools . His great love for God and service to others and church . What's legacy of love you have . All Gods blessings . We love each of you and are so grateful for your blessings of love and leadership

Your family left you . We love you .

Burt and Agnes✝❤

In our prayers

Agnes Moritz

Friend