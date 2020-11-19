After a lifetime of service to God, his country and family Leo Hill found life's rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He died at The Rivercrest Rehab & Nursing at Newbury Court in Concord. He was 92. Born on December 18, 1927 in Waltham he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Brooks) Hill. Raised in Waltham he was a graduate of Saint Charles High School and then honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. Upon return from the war Leo studied at Boston College where he earned both his Bachelor and Master's degrees. He remained a very proud alum of his alma mater. He married Kathleen M. O'Connor on September 8, 1951 in St. Charles Borromeo Church. They made Waltham their home for many years. They later divided their time between Centerville, MA and Sun City, Florida. He was a dedicated husband who took wonderful care of Kathleen in her later and challenged years until her death on September 12, 2017. Leo's career in education, which spanned four decades, began as a sixth grade teacher at the former Warren School in 1951 as the only male at that point to have taught in Waltham Public Schools. He quickly rose up the administrative ranks and served as assistant principal at Warren and Warrendale elementary schools. He then became principal of Ezra Fitch and the former Chanucey Newhall Elementary Schools from 1955 to 1969. He returned as principal at Warrendale School (Fitzgerald School) in 1970 and enjoyed retirement in December 1988. Leo loved working with his hands and enjoyed helping others with their projects. He enjoyed a round of golf and camping excursions. While in the Navy he was a Radio operator which transitioned into a hobby of Ham Radio with a call sign of Jolly Old Indian (K1/JOI) for many years. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, he was predeceased by his son Leo Jr., his brothers, Joseph, Paul and Edward Hill. He leaves his children, Kathleen McInnis (Chuck) of Framingham, Michael Hill (Christine Develis-Hill) of Wayland, Thomas Hill (Marie) of The Villages, FL, Elizabeth Tobin (Sean) of Wayland, David Hill (Jeanne) of Medfield, Leo Hill III (Renee) of Acton and Douglas Hill (James Moritz) of New York City; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Saturday November 14th where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion | Joseph F. Hill Post 156 | 215 Waverley Oaks Road | Waltham, MA 02452. Leo's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rt. 20) Waltham.