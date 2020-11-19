1/
Leo J. Hill
1927 - 2020
After a lifetime of service to God, his country and family Leo Hill found life's rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He died at The Rivercrest Rehab & Nursing at Newbury Court in Concord. He was 92. Born on December 18, 1927 in Waltham he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Brooks) Hill. Raised in Waltham he was a graduate of Saint Charles High School and then honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. Upon return from the war Leo studied at Boston College where he earned both his Bachelor and Master's degrees. He remained a very proud alum of his alma mater. He married Kathleen M. O'Connor on September 8, 1951 in St. Charles Borromeo Church. They made Waltham their home for many years. They later divided their time between Centerville, MA and Sun City, Florida. He was a dedicated husband who took wonderful care of Kathleen in her later and challenged years until her death on September 12, 2017. Leo's career in education, which spanned four decades, began as a sixth grade teacher at the former Warren School in 1951 as the only male at that point to have taught in Waltham Public Schools. He quickly rose up the administrative ranks and served as assistant principal at Warren and Warrendale elementary schools. He then became principal of Ezra Fitch and the former Chanucey Newhall Elementary Schools from 1955 to 1969. He returned as principal at Warrendale School (Fitzgerald School) in 1970 and enjoyed retirement in December 1988. Leo loved working with his hands and enjoyed helping others with their projects. He enjoyed a round of golf and camping excursions. While in the Navy he was a Radio operator which transitioned into a hobby of Ham Radio with a call sign of Jolly Old Indian (K1/JOI) for many years. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, he was predeceased by his son Leo Jr., his brothers, Joseph, Paul and Edward Hill. He leaves his children, Kathleen McInnis (Chuck) of Framingham, Michael Hill (Christine Develis-Hill) of Wayland, Thomas Hill (Marie) of The Villages, FL, Elizabeth Tobin (Sean) of Wayland, David Hill (Jeanne) of Medfield, Leo Hill III (Renee) of Acton and Douglas Hill (James Moritz) of New York City; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Leo's life by gathering at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Saturday November 14th where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion | Joseph F. Hill Post 156 | 215 Waverley Oaks Road | Waltham, MA 02452. Leo's online tribute available at www.joycefuneralhome.com Arrangements by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rt. 20) Waltham.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Rest in peace,Leo and enjoy your reunion with Kay! You will be sorely missed!
Lu Munroe
Family Friend
November 16, 2020
Liz and family,
So sorry for your loss.
I actually worked at Newbury Court. Very nice people and place.
Ginger Powderly
Classmate
November 14, 2020
Dearest Hill Family we want you to know that you are all on our hearts and have continually been in our prayers in the loss of your wonderful Father . We only were with them 3 days all that time was spent telling us about each of you and how proud he was of you . He showed us many pictures at their home and many stories of each of you with such love . His great love and care for your precious Mother was so amazing and endearing . We have seen all his other many noble contributions to life in military in teaching and administration at schools with love for children and his schools . His great love for God and service to others and church . What's legacy of love you have . All Gods blessings . We love each of you and are so grateful for your blessings of love and leadership
Your family left you . We love you .
Burt and Agnes✝❤
In our prayers
Agnes Moritz
Friend
November 13, 2020
To the Hill Family,

We were sorry to read of Leo's passing, you are in our thoughts a prayers.
Leo was principal when our children went to Fitzgerald. I accompanied him on two Washington DC trips with the children and found him to be a very patient, kind person. Hold on to your wonderful memories.

Tom & Jan Demeo
Tom Demeo
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
May Mr. Hill rest in eternal peace. Kathy was my first friend back on Wellington St. and I can still remember her wonderful parents. Long time ago.
Maryesther Tuscher Fournier
Friend
November 12, 2020
Liz, I'm so sorry to hear the news of your father's passing. You and your family have my prayers and condolences. Your father was such a presence in the school and was easily one of the kindest people I've ever known. Your Dad knew that I was growing up in a tough situation and he made it a point to seek me and my brother out every day and just make sure things were alright. That small act of kindness meant so much to me as a child and even more as an adult when I had children of my own.
Your Dad has more than earned his place in Heaven. I wish you and your family the comfort of the memories you share.
Kate McQuaid Tedesco
Student
November 12, 2020
Kathy, Liz and brothers,

I am so sorry to read of your Dad's passing. Your parents seta very fine example and raised amazing children. May all the wonderful memories you all have help you in the days ahead.

With deepest sympathies and condolences,

Patty Famosi Bertrand
Patricia Bertrand
Family Friend
November 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to Leo and his family. You're all in our thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need anything.
Vasken Basmajian
Friend
November 12, 2020
To the entire Hill family, please accept my sincere condolences.
Tom Dumas
November 11, 2020
My sincerest condolences and hopes for your comfort. Sincerely, Maureen King
Maureen King
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Leo's passing. He was my principal when I was a student at Fitch School. Then I worked for him as a teacher at Fitzgerald. He was always so kind and professional. I have very fond memories of him.
Laurel McQuiggan
Teacher
November 11, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your dad. May he Rest in Peace
Jeanmarie Fox Rivera
Family Friend
