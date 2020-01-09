|
Rev Leonard J. Ferrecchia., C.S.S. of Milford, died on December 30, 2019 in Notre Dame Healthcare Center in Worcester. He was 90. Fr. Ferrecchia was born in Milford on February 11, 1929, the son of the late Saverio and Anna (Ciaburri) Ferrecchia. Following his 1946 graduation from Saint Mary's High School in Milford he entered the Stigmatine novitiate in Waltham and also studied at the Stigmatine Major Seminary in Wellesley and at the Angelicum in Rome. His ordination came on May 8, 1955 in Rome. Among other assignments Fr. Ferrecchia had served at Mt. Carmel parishes in Pittsfield, Springfield and White Plains, New York, as well as Sacred Heart in Waltham, St. Mary's in Ludlow and finally at Sacred Heart in Milford. He retired to the Stigmatine residence in Waltham. Beside his confreres in the Stigmatine community he is survived by his family including Michael J. Gould. Fr. Ferrecchia was predeceased by family members Frances (Bellini) Ferrecchia and Mary R. Ferrecchia. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, January 7th, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 E. Main St., Milford at 11 a.m., Burial followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to The Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers, 123 William St., Springfield, MA 01105. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020