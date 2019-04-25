Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
Leonilda A. Wilkins Obituary
Mrs. Leonilda A. (Corsi) Wilkins, of Waltham, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her home. She was 92. Known with affection as 'Nilda' to family and friends, she was born on February 15, 1927 in Atina, Italy, a daughter of the late Giovani and Francesca Anna (Caira) Corsi. Raised and educated in Atina she moved to London, England in 1947 where she met her husband, RAF veteran Robert D. Wilkins. The couple married in London in 1953 and they honeymooned in Italy, a country that Bob grew to love. After living in Salisbury and Hambleton, England they immigrated to the United States in 1958, first to Watertown then five years later to Waltham where they became lifelong residents. Nilda worked for a number of years at local electronics manufacturers. True to her Italian heritage Nilda was a terrific cook who took great pride in her homemade pasta and sauces. Her green thumb and bountiful garden ensured that the family had plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables lovingly prepared for the Sunday and holiday dinners that she delighted in hosting. In addition to her husband, Robert, she leaves her children, John D. Wilkins (Julia) of Marlborough, Adrian G. Wilkina (Ratti Handa) of Wayland and Aldo M. Wilkins (Cheryl) of Bowdoin, Maine; her grandchildren, Michael Wilkins, Julie Wilkins, Kerri Wilkins, Chris Wilkins, and Matthew Wilkins; her great grandchildren, Hannah, Sadie, Isaak, and Sophia; her sisters, Delia Mancini of Galinarao, Italy and Yolanda Galea of London, England; and her former daughters-in-law, Susan Wilkins of Bedford and Lysa Wilkins of Groveland. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 23rd in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery. To offer online condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019
