|
|
Loretta Ann Gildea, of Waltham, passed away peacefully Thursday morning September 12th, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare at the age of 84. Born on October 1, 1934 in Boston; daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Griffin) Regan, Loretta was raised in the Allston section of Boston and resided in Waltham for over 50 years where she raised her family. Loretta cherished the moments spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Loretta is survived by her devoted & loving children; Hugh J. "Jimmy" Gildea and his wife Pauline of Connecticut; Thomas Gildea and his companion Laura Cannon of Waltham; Ann McKean and her husband Robert of Waltham; Sharon Tsaknopoulos and her husband Vasilios of Leominster; and Richard Gildea of Waltham; her cherished grandchildren; Jessica and Carissa Gildea of CT; Jolene Gildea, Daniel Gildea and John Gildea of Waltham; Samantha McKean and Molly McKean both of Waltham; Joseph MacCormack of Watertown and Ryan MacCormack of Leominster. In addition she is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Marie McNamara, Kathleen Killoren and Daniel Regan. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Lorettas Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Thursday morning Sept. 19th at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday Sept. 18th from 5 - 8p.m. Parking attendants on duty. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019