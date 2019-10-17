Home

Lottie T. Stafford


1931 - 2019
Lottie T. Stafford Obituary
Mrs. Lottie T. (Skovenski) Stafford, of Waltham, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Maristhill Nursing Home in Waltham. She was 88. Lottie was born and raised in McIntyre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Stella (Klimkos) Skovenski. In 1949 she moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her husband, Walter F. Stafford. Following their marriage the couple lived in the Washington area before moving to Waltham in 1962 where they raised their family and became lifelong residents. For many years Lottie worked in school cafeterias for the Waltham Public Schools, most recently at Kennedy Middle School and at Waltham High School. Lottie was the wife of the late Walter F. Stafford; grandmother of the late Jeffrey Link; mother-in-law of the late Patti Hines-Stafford and a sister of the late Cecelia Cramer, Chester, Edward and Raymond Skovenski. She leaves her children, Susan Stafford Link of Waltham and Steven W. Stafford (Ellen Goepel) of North Reading; her grandchildren, Julie Wayman (Derek), Stacey Link, Steven James Stafford (Rachel), Christopher Stafford (Hillary); her great-granddaughter, Reese Wayman; her sisters, Amelia Parsons of Ohio and Eleanor Shelton of Virginia; her son-in-law, Daniel Link (Maria Colindres) and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Patricia Hines-Stafford Memorial Scholarship in Nursing, 35 Shady Hill Dr., N. Reading, MA 01864 or to the . To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
