1/
Louis Carney
1930 - 2020
Louis Carney, 89 of Framingham; passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a brief illness, with his loving family at his side. Born on September, 28, 1930 in Waltham, MA, he was the eldest son of Louis William Sr. and Mary Esther Cahill Carney. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Louis Graduated from Boston University and earned a Bachelors Degree in Economics. He was employed by Honeywell / Bull Co. for 30 years, retiring as Market Manager in 1990. Louis was a proud member of the VFW in Wayland and the AMVETS Natick for many years. Beloved husband of Moira (Bergin) Carney with whom he cherished 57 years of marriage; Devoted father of Stephen, Joseph, Jerome and Michael; loving grandfather of Shane, Sophia and Shayla; loving brother of Gerald, Robert, Ellen and Donald. Funeral Services & burial will be held privately at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury. For additional information and guest book please visit Duckett_Waterman.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 21, 2020
We loved Lou. A great friend and always enjoyed conversing with him. What good times we had! We miss him. Our deepest sympathy to Moira and family.
Jack & Mary Burgess
Friend
