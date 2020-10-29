I was saddened to read about the passing of Mr. Antico, but heartened to learn of his full life. He was always such a nice man, and I recall him fondly. Lana recently told me of an upcoming event where everyone would be together. What a wonderful time, surely, it must have been! Although far from Waltham now, please know that my sympathy and thoughts are not, and are with the Antico family.



Pamela Greenberg

(née Pomeroy)

