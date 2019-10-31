|
Mr. Louis P. Cannistraro, of Waltham, died Saturday October 26, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was 88. Lou was born in Waltham on March 12, 1931, a son of the late Peter and Frances (Alfano) Cannistraro, and was a lifelong resident. In August, 1950, a year out of high school and a month after the onset of the Korean War, he joined the United States Navy where he proudly served aboard the USS Macon, a Baltimore-class heavy cruiser. Following his discharge from the service in May, 1954 he returned home to Waltham where he became an expert machinist and model maker. He worked for more than twenty-three years for the Reece Corporation before going to work in the same field at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. At Hanscom he was proud to have modeled and made a prototype piece of equipment that became a standard component of NASA's space shuttle. As a young man Lou enjoyed playing rounds of golf and bowling. He also enjoyed many happy vacations with his family at Wells Beach, Maine. Harness racing was also a favorite pastime of his. Lou will long be remembered for his active role in veteran's activities in the city. He was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2152 where was the quartermaster for almost fifty years and most recently was the post commander. He also belonged to the Joseph F. Hill American Legion Post No. 156 and the Disabled American Veterans, both in Waltham. He leaves his beloved wife, Barbara J. (Parsons) Cannistraro, his children, Lynn M. Osganian (Paul) of Waltham and Dawn Cannistraro of Framingham; his grandchildren, Louis Cannistraro, Andrea Kraemer, Amanda Moran, Erica Gonzalez, Lisa Cantin, Kristin Garrity and John Cannistraro; his sister, Rosemarie Marqus (William) of Watertown; nineteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lou was also the father of the late Peter M. Cannistraro and Louis H. Cannistraro and a brother of the late Charles Cannistraro, Catherine Camarato, Rosario Cannistraro, Joseph Cannistraro and Carmen Cannistraro. Family and friends will honor and remember Lou's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, November 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019