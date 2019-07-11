|
|
Mrs. Louise A. (Marier) Jones, of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in St. Patricks Manor, Framingham. She was 96. Louise was born in Lawrence on November 28, 1922, the daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah (Crane) Marier. After graduating from Lawrence High School she attended Burdett Business School in Boston. In 1956 she married Waltham native Frank C. Jones. They were long time Waltham residents and parishioners of St. Jude Church where they were members of the Sodality. Before her retirement she had worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the former BayBank. Frank and Louise were able to retire to Boynton Beach, Florida in the 80s and she had moved back to the Boston area in 2009. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank C. Jones and is survived by her daughters, Barbara F. Donovan (Paul) of Marlborough and Cynthia M. Katz (Howard) of Bloomfield, Michigan; her granddaughters, Megan Donovan, Katelyn Donovan, Shannon Donovan, Sarah Katz and Emily Katz. Family and friends will honor and remember Louises life by gathering on Monday, July 15th in St. Jude Church where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from July 11 to July 18, 2019