Louise E. Ballo
Louise E. (Cinelli) Ballo, of Waltham, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at the Tobey Memorial Hospital in Wareham at the age of 97. Born on September 28, 1922 in Newton; beloved daughter of the late Frank and Antonette Cinelli. Louise was raised in Newton and had resided in Waltham for most of her life. Louise worked hard alongside her husband to run the family business. She was a member of the John M. Sullivan Post #10032 Ladies Auxiliary in Waltham. In her retirement she loved to travel and take cruises; she also enjoyed watching old games shows but her greatest enjoyment came from her many trips to Foxwoods. She was predeceased by her beloved husband (Ret.) Waltham Fire Department Deputy Chief Phillip J. Ballo in 2008. She is survived by her devoted and loving children Elaine Mogan and son-in-law Allan Mogan of Waltham; and Phillip A. Ballo and his significant other Diane Rondeau of Waltham; her cherished grandchildren Melissa, Amanda and her husband John Bianchi, Angela and Scott Mogan, Julie and Phillip Ballo; her adoring great grandchildren Ashley and Zack; and her dear sister Susan Cinelli of Weston. In addition she is survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family who loved her dearly. For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to Louise and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Monday Sept. 21st from 3 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of Louise's Life will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Tuesday morning Sept. 22nd at 10:30 a.m. followed by her burial at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Louise's memory to the Waltham Senior Center, 410 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02453 or Springwell of Waltham, 307 Waverley Oaks Rd #205, Waltham, MA 02452

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
What a great woman! Right to the end, she was in charge of her life, setting a great example for all of us to age with assurance and dignity. We will miss her greatly.
Scotty and Mary
Neighbor
September 20, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
julie rizzo
