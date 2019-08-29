|
|
Lt. Jerome Charters Huling, USN (8/15/1937 - 8/15/2019), 82, of Waltham, MA died Thursday (8/15/2019) at Care One at Peabody. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service, with Military honors, will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham Ma. Jerome "Jake" Huling passed away peacefully on 82nd Birthday, 8/15/2019, after a long battle with Kidney Disease. Jake was born in Kankakee Illinois on 8/15/1937, the son of Kenneth and Ruth Donnelly Huling. He is pre-deceased by his Mother Ruth, died in 1999, his father Kenneth, died in 1960, his former Wife Shirley A. Huling, died in 2011 and his brother David, died in 1999, his brother Jim, died in 2017. He is survived by his sister Margaret, his brother Richard, his son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Julie Huling, his daughter and son-in-law Christina and Mark Andersen. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren, Patrick Huling, Emily and Jack Andersen and many Nieces and Nephews. Jake grew up in Kankakee Illinois in the 1930's, 40s and early 50s. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. He was a member of the 1950 Kankakee Jaycee Little league All-Star team that made it all the way to the 4th annual Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Jaycees competed fiercely and finished in 3rd place, coming within one game of competing for the World Series title. In the 1950s Jake moved to live with his Uncle in Arlington, VA, to attend Washington-Lee High School. He graduated from Washington-Lee in 1955. He was fond of telling the stories of one of his classmates, famous actor/ director Warren Beatty. After High School, Jake or Jerry, as he was known in those days, attended the prestigious Virginia Military Institute (VMI) as a Cadet in 1956. Jake was a standout on the Freshman Judo team and continued to study Judo and became very proficient in the Martial Art form. Jake eventually graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in or around 1960. In 1961 Jake enlisted in the Navy as a junior commissioned officer with the rank of Ensign. He travelled the world and ultimately became a Lieutenant with the Office of Naval Intelligence and served his country bravely and with honor in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. While on leave during the mid-1960's Jake was hanging Christmas decorations in a restaurant in San Francisco when he met a young woman named Shirley Tozier from Portland Maine who had traveled to San Francisco after college. The two fell in love and eventually became married. After Jake's naval career he went to work for the United States State Department of Defense as a chemical engineer. He and Shirley resided in upper Marlboro Maryland during this time and in 1970 welcomed their first child Christina. A few years later they would welcome their second child, Kenneth, in 1974. They would eventually settle in Woburn, Massachusetts. Jerome and Shirley eventually divorced and Jerome spent his later years in and around Waltham Massachusetts. He enjoyed fishing with his son and daughter on weekend visits. He enjoyed watching sports. He also enjoyed watching the ponies at Suffolk Downs. While never one to take responsibility too seriously, Jake was a kind-hearted and fun-loving guy. He was known to be the life of the party. Jake will be remembered lovingly for the good times he shared with family and friends. We wish Jake eternal peace and to be returned to the Love of God and his beloved Mother, Father and siblings. God bless you Dad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . https://www.kidney.org/ support.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019