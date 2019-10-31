|
Lucas A. "Tad" Taddeo, Jr. Of Waltham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 14th, 2019 in Newton - Wellesley Hospital at the age of 81. Born on August 10, 1938 in Newton; son of the late Lucas A. Taddeo Sr. and Concetta (Giacci) Taddeo, Tad was raised in Newton and spent many years before moving to Waltham where he spent most of his life. A graduate of Newton Trade School, Tad worked for the City of Newton Public Works Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 27 years. After leaving the City of Newton; Tad went to work for the Town of Bedford as a Custodian for the Facilities Department. He was a hard worker who took great pride in all that he did. Tad gave of himself in anyway possible to help others. He was charitable in so many ways. He donated his time and energy to the church and many local charitable organizations. He had been a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus He had a passion for playing the saxophone; and for years played in the American Legion Soft Touch Band. His family, his friends and most especially his faith were the most important aspects of his life. He was an active and devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish community and for many years Saint Charles Borromeo Parish. He had a strong faith in his God and would recite the Rosary daily. Most recently Tad was living on Moody Street in the Mill and many referred to his as the "Mayor of the Mill" because of his outgoing personality and nature. HE truly loved people. Tad was married to his amazing and beloved wife Phyllis on September 19, 1959. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Phyllis Marie (Rousseau) Taddeo, his devoted & loving children Patricia Hutchins of Ludlow; Anthony Taddeo and his wife Jean of Waltham; John Taddeo and his wife Janice of Kittery, Maine; Mario Taddeo and his wife Elise of Dedham; Susan Mergo and her husband Joe of Wingate, New Hampshire; Rosanne Taddeo of Waltham; and Lucas A. Taddeo III and his wife Sara of Waltham; his cherished grandchildren John, Bethany, Arianne, Matthew, Amanda, Dominic, Nicholas, Mario Jr., Daniel, Luke, Toni and Emilio; his 2 adoring great grandchildren; and dear siblings Frank Taddeo of Waltham; Anna Piana of Canton; Mary Wise of Hopkinton; Rita Taddeo of Ludlow; and Rosie Taddeo of Newton. He was predeceased by several siblings. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Lucas Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Monday morning Oct. 21st at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday Oct. 20th from 2 - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Tad's memory to the Juniper House, 14 Newtonville Ave, Newton, MA 02458 or the Nonantum Children's Christmas Party Assoc., PO Box 12, Newton, MA 02495.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019