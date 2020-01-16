|
Mrs. Luce T. (Desveaux) LeBlanc, of Waltham, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Leland Home. She was 93. Luce was born in Cheticamp, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia on October 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Charles and Isabelle (Poirier) Desveaux. She moved to Waltham in 1956 and worked for years as a housekeeper in local homes. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Josephs Church in Waltham where she was member of the Ladies Guild and where she and her husband, Jean, belonged to the Couples Club. Annual summer trips home to Cheticamp also created many happy family memories. The wife of the late Jean E. LeBlanc, she leaves her children, Thelma M. Kratoville (late John) of Waltham and Nora M. Lawton (Frank) of Framingham; her grandchildren, Timothy Lawton, Ph.D. (Elizabeth), Allison Nelson (Trevor), and Lisa Taipan (Mark); her great-grandson, Cal Nelson; her brothers and sister, Leo Desveaux of Sydney, NS, Alfred Desveaux of Cape Breton, NS and Patricia Deveau of Chticamp, NS and many nieces, nephews and their families. Luce was also a sister of the late Thomas, Edward, William, James and Victor Desveaux, and Mary Schomphe. Family and friends will honor and remember Luces life by gathering in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham on Saturday, January 18th where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Leland Home, 21 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020