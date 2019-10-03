|
|
Mrs. Luigina (Ciavattone) DiGiusto died peacefully in her Waltham home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was 97. Luigina was born in Anversa, Italy on March 29, 1922, one of four daughters to the late Berardino and Anna (Del Rosso) Ciavattone. She married Guerrino DiGiusto on September 5, 1946 in Anversa and they immigrated to the United States in 1956, settling in Waltham where they would raise their three sons on School Street. Luigina was extremely family oriented and took wonderful care of her family and her home. She enjoyed knitting and was an extremely talented seamstress, a skill she first learned in Italy. She was a devout Catholic and often prayed for the wellbeing of her family. She was the wife of the late Guerrino DiGiusto and mother of the late Carlo DiGiusto and is survived by her sons, Walter DiGiusto and his wife, MaryAnn, of Winchester, and Louis DiGiusto of Waltham; her daughter-in-law, Cathy DiGiusto of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Gerald DiGiusto and his wife, Caroline Staudt DiGiusto, and Caroline O'Neil and her husband, David; her great-grandchildren, Emily and Dylan O'Neil and Nils and Elsa Staudt DiGiusto and also leaves several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy. Family and friends will honor and remember Luigina's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Wednesday, October 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Memorial donations may be made to The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019