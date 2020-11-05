Paul Donahue and Family,

I was saddened to hear about the passing of Peg. Peg worked for me as a Training Course Developer at the (then) Nynex Telephone Company's Management Training Center in Marlboro, Ma. in the early 1990's.

As some of the other condolence messages have stated, she was a very classy and elegant lady with a smile that could light up a room. For me, she was simply that one-of- kind person who was loved and admired by all who knew her.

My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Donahue family.



Respectfully,

Patrick O'Connor

Coworker