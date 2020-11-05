1/1
Margaret Donahue
Margaret "Peg" Donahue, 69, a resident of Framingham, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home in the comfort and care of her family, after a prolonged illness. She was the devoted spouse of Paul F. Donahue of Framingham for 26 years. Peg was born in Boston, MA to James and Marjorie (Pendergast) Biggins of Waltham. A graduate of Regis College in Weston, Peg worked for 25 years for New England Telephone as a Staff Manager before her "retirement," when she took on a 2nd career as a teacher at St. Bridgets School in Framingham. Family was first and foremost to Peg. She was a loving sister to her brother Jim Biggins and his wife Deb of Waltham, and a doting aunt to Jim and Nicole Biggins of Waltham and Jennifer and Chris Moeller of Groton, as well as their children Sophia, Emma, Luke, Chris and Addisyn. Peg was also very close to her Aunt Mary Biggins of Waltham, and her husband Bill Parker. Pegs 6 stepchildren and their families were blessed to have her in their lives: John Donahue and his wife Jaime of Williamsburg, VA; Kevin Donahue and his wife Marcie of Harvard, MA; Mary Kuta and her husband Marc of Acton, MA; Dan Donahue and his wife Christie of Southborough, MA; Jim Donahue and Tom Murphy of Bridgewater, MA; and Anne Donahue and Greg Meurer of Westwood, MA. Peg loved children and treasured her role as Nana to her 13 grandchildren: Catherine Venturi and Jack Donahue; Quentin, Tommy and Wesley Donahue; Erin, Paul and Tim Kuta; Max, Will and Owen Donahue; and Grace and Evie Meurer. Peg had a creative soul and loved to draw and paint, and she especially loved to throw a party for family and friends. Peg will be remembered always for her kindness, her generosity, her grace and her loving spirit. Peg was loved by many, and we will miss her dearly. A private funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Bridgets Church in Framingham. Private burial to follow at St. Johns cemetery in Worcester. Donations may be made in Pegs name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2020.
St. Bridget’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Paul Donahue and Family,
I was saddened to hear about the passing of Peg. Peg worked for me as a Training Course Developer at the (then) Nynex Telephone Company's Management Training Center in Marlboro, Ma. in the early 1990's.
As some of the other condolence messages have stated, she was a very classy and elegant lady with a smile that could light up a room. For me, she was simply that one-of- kind person who was loved and admired by all who knew her.
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Donahue family.

Respectfully,
Patrick O'Connor
Patrick O'Connor
Coworker
October 31, 2020
Jim and Donahue family, my deepest condolences on the loss of Peg. May your fond, family memories get you through this difficult time. May Peg rest in peace.
Lauren Gillenwater
Friend
October 30, 2020
Jim, out condolences to you, your father, and your entire family. Wish we could be with you.
Lisa and Rich
October 30, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Donahue family, whom I still regard with great fondness as being part of the Marian High School family. My relationship with Mrs. Donahue never extended much beyond our meeting at the 7:30 Mass on Sundays, but I will remember her ever-present smile and friendliness to me.

Gerard Herlihy
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
I worked with Peg in Burlington and Cambridge. She was one of the nicest people always smiling. My condolences to all those who loved her. May her memory be a blessing.
Sara Connerty
October 29, 2020
Paul and family,
I am saddened to hear of Peg’s passing. She was a wonderful next door neighbor and always had a smile for everyone. I think of how welcoming she always was and the day we drove up to a New Hampshire Humane Society with a huge Rotweiller in the back ( thank you Paul for the doggy gate) and she came back with hamster for her class at St Bridgets. She was a kind soul and will be truly missed.
Leslie Croci-Reed and Madison
Neighbor
October 29, 2020
I was blessed knowing you. I loved teaching next door to you at the school, and seeing your smile. Everytime I would walk into church for Mass, you had a smile on your face, and a greeting. I know God was welcoming you at the table of Saints. Prayers for Paul, and all your family. You will be missed.
Marge Withee
Friend
October 29, 2020
Peg was one of the nicest people I have meet. I worked with Peg in the business office and in Burlington. Always had a great smile on her face. My deepest condolences to her Aunt Mary.
Brian Bakke
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Peg was a wonderful woman. She never complained through her illness and life. She was always cheerful and a very generous person. Peg and Paul were a great, loving couple that cared and worried for everyone. She will be missed dearly. I am so sorry Covid prevents us from having a true celebration of life for Peg.
Romeo Farese
Friend
