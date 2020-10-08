Margaret J. (LeBlanc) Richard of Waltham. Life, love, faith, family, friendship . . . Anyone that got to know Maggie Richard could quickly realize that those were the five anchors that sustained her 86-year life. She was warm, kind, and inviting to friends and strangers alike and she always put others before herself. Margaret LeBlanc was born in Margaree, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia on May 30, 1934 to the late Pierre and Annie (Muise) LeBlanc. Raised in Point Cross in Cape Breton, she made her journey to the United States at the age of 17, ultimately settling in Waltham. It was there where she met Korean War Navy veteran George Richard while working at the Waltham Paper Bag. They were an instant match; in 1956 one of their happiest days came when they married in Saint Joseph's Church on Main Street. They spent sixty wonderful years together until George's death on March 22, 2016. Reunited with her beloved George, Mrs. Margaret J. (LeBlanc) Richard, of Waltham, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Maggie and George loved being active in their adopted community. They were frequents at the French-American Victory Club in Waltham as well as the Canadian-American Club in Watertown. One of their other favorite spots was Nuttings on the Charles where they spent many laugh-filled nights waltzing and jitterbugging to the popular band artists of the day and loved listening to the familiar tune of Cape Breton fiddle music. They truly were the perfect pair. Maggie was also active in the Saint Joseph Ladies Guild and the French-American Victory Club's Ladies Auxiliary where she made many life-long friends. Maggie was a natural caregiver. She loved to cook and treat her loved ones to her delightful baked goods and was always known for constantly asking about others. She never complained; Maggie was truly one of those special people who always put the needs of others before her own. She stayed at home while her children were young and worked as a domestic in private homes where many local families got to know and love her wonderful personality. In their free time she and George always looked forward to visiting Cheticamp in Nova Scotia and in their later years loved taking their grandchildren camping in Ashby, Massachusetts. She was also a faithful parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church and later Sacred Heart Church on River Street in Waltham. In addition to her husband, George, Maggie was predeceased by her brother and sister, the late Billy, Clarence, Alex, and Patrick LeBlanc, and Anna Mae Aucoin. She leaves her children, Anne Marie Ingersoll and her husband, Peter, of Hudson, James P. Richard and his wife, Deborah, of Arlington, Gerald J. Richard, Stephen T. Richard and his wife, Jean, David R. Richard and his wife, Ann, and Michael G. Richard and his wife, Kara, all of Waltham; her grandchildren, David and James Ingersoll, Jenna Johnson, Henry, Jason, Nicholas, Thomas, Matthew, Meghan and Morgan Richard; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Zachary, Jack and Tess Ingersoll, Elijah and Noah Johnson, and Cole and Cade Richard; her sister and brother, Helen Chiasson of Waltham, Mary Doucet of Waltham, Rita LeBlanc of Waltham, and John LeBlanc of Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, October 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.



