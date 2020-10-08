1/1
Margaret J. Richard
1934 - 2020
Margaret J. (LeBlanc) Richard of Waltham. Life, love, faith, family, friendship . . . Anyone that got to know Maggie Richard could quickly realize that those were the five anchors that sustained her 86-year life. She was warm, kind, and inviting to friends and strangers alike and she always put others before herself. Margaret LeBlanc was born in Margaree, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia on May 30, 1934 to the late Pierre and Annie (Muise) LeBlanc. Raised in Point Cross in Cape Breton, she made her journey to the United States at the age of 17, ultimately settling in Waltham. It was there where she met Korean War Navy veteran George Richard while working at the Waltham Paper Bag. They were an instant match; in 1956 one of their happiest days came when they married in Saint Joseph's Church on Main Street. They spent sixty wonderful years together until George's death on March 22, 2016. Reunited with her beloved George, Mrs. Margaret J. (LeBlanc) Richard, of Waltham, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Maggie and George loved being active in their adopted community. They were frequents at the French-American Victory Club in Waltham as well as the Canadian-American Club in Watertown. One of their other favorite spots was Nuttings on the Charles where they spent many laugh-filled nights waltzing and jitterbugging to the popular band artists of the day and loved listening to the familiar tune of Cape Breton fiddle music. They truly were the perfect pair. Maggie was also active in the Saint Joseph Ladies Guild and the French-American Victory Club's Ladies Auxiliary where she made many life-long friends. Maggie was a natural caregiver. She loved to cook and treat her loved ones to her delightful baked goods and was always known for constantly asking about others. She never complained; Maggie was truly one of those special people who always put the needs of others before her own. She stayed at home while her children were young and worked as a domestic in private homes where many local families got to know and love her wonderful personality. In their free time she and George always looked forward to visiting Cheticamp in Nova Scotia and in their later years loved taking their grandchildren camping in Ashby, Massachusetts. She was also a faithful parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church and later Sacred Heart Church on River Street in Waltham. In addition to her husband, George, Maggie was predeceased by her brother and sister, the late Billy, Clarence, Alex, and Patrick LeBlanc, and Anna Mae Aucoin. She leaves her children, Anne Marie Ingersoll and her husband, Peter, of Hudson, James P. Richard and his wife, Deborah, of Arlington, Gerald J. Richard, Stephen T. Richard and his wife, Jean, David R. Richard and his wife, Ann, and Michael G. Richard and his wife, Kara, all of Waltham; her grandchildren, David and James Ingersoll, Jenna Johnson, Henry, Jason, Nicholas, Thomas, Matthew, Meghan and Morgan Richard; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Zachary, Jack and Tess Ingersoll, Elijah and Noah Johnson, and Cole and Cade Richard; her sister and brother, Helen Chiasson of Waltham, Mary Doucet of Waltham, Rita LeBlanc of Waltham, and John LeBlanc of Cheticamp, Nova Scotia, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, October 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
OCT
10
Burial
Mount Feake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 7, 2020
Annmarie and family we are so sorry for your loss. We love you
Sue and kyle Ziegler
Family Friend
October 7, 2020
WAS SO NICE TO SEE HER WHEN SHE WOULD COME TO CHETICAMP, MY SINCERE CONDELENSCES TO ALL OF HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Jeannette Doucet
Family
October 7, 2020
Our sympathies to the family, she was a wonderful lady, always had a smile.
Guy & Simonne Girouard
October 5, 2020
She was a wonderful lady inside and out . Always a pleasure to be around .
Pauline Lampros
Friend
October 7, 2020
Ann Marie & the entire Richard family .... My deepest sympathy to you all.
Cheryl Bentley
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
Sorry for the family loss she had a kind heart and will bE mmissed
Peter Muise
Family
October 6, 2020
To all of Margaret's family we extend our deepest sympathies. Margaret was such a nice lady, we never seen her without a beautiful smile. She also made the best peanut butter cookies! May you rest in peace.
Marcel and Lizann Cormier
marcel cormier
Friend
October 6, 2020
joseph and rita leblanc want to offer our condolences to margarets family she was special we will remember her in our prayers
Joseph H Leblanc
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss .she was such a beautiful loving woman always laughing and her smile just made you feel so loved by her .she carried her smile and love thru all her children .you all have her personality her smile that always glows .she will be missed by all of you and everyone who knew her .our hearts are sad to have her gone but we have another beautiful Angel protecting us .marguerite May you Rest In Peace in Heaven we will all miss you
Geraldine Allain
Friend
